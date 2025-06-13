Tupelo man accused of filming someone without consent

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is being held without bond after being accused of videoing someone without their consent.

On Monday, June 9, Tupelo Police were called to the Kroger on West Main Street about a man following a woman into the restroom.

Witnesses said the man was filming the woman on his cellphone.

Officers interviewed the victim and witnesses and arrested the suspect, Jairo Ramirez, on misdemeanor charges.

After further investigation, Ramirez was charged with a felony, Secretly Photographing for Lewd Purposes or Invading the Privacy for Photographing.

A Tupelo Municipal Court Judge ordered him to be held without bond, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a hold on him.

