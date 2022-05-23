Tupelo man accused of taking furniture from factory where he worked

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of taking thousands of dollars in furniture from a factory where he worked.

36-year-old Antone Neal has been charged with embezzlement.

Amory police investigators tell WCBI that Neal was a truck driver for a furniture operation in Amory.

The investigation stretches back several months and the amount of inventory is well into the thousands.

More charges are possible for Neal, as the investigation continues.

He is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.