Tupelo man accused of throwing a brick at Walmart window

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man has been accused of throwing a brick and breaking a window at Walmart.

30-year-old Shuntez Johnson was charged with felony malicious mischief.

Tupelo police says officers were called to a Walmart Neighborhood Market on November .

Employees told TPD a person was there who was banned from the store and was allegedly shoplifting.

When Johnson was reported confronted by employees he reportedly threw the brick.

A store window was broken.

Johnson’s bond was set at $5,000.

