Tupelo man accused of throwing a brick at Walmart window
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man has been accused of throwing a brick and breaking a window at Walmart.
30-year-old Shuntez Johnson was charged with felony malicious mischief.
Tupelo police says officers were called to a Walmart Neighborhood Market on November .
Employees told TPD a person was there who was banned from the store and was allegedly shoplifting.
When Johnson was reported confronted by employees he reportedly threw the brick.
A store window was broken.
Johnson’s bond was set at $5,000.