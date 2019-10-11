Tupelo man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot police officers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man faces a felony charge after investigators say he threatened to shoot police the day after he was arrested for not having a driver’s license and other misdemeanor charges.

Kontory Shack, 23, is charged with felony Terroristic Threats.

Police say he was posting on specific threats on social media.

Shack was first arrested Tuesday at a safety check point. Officers learned he was driving without a license, expired tag, no insurance, and was also charged with disorderly conduct.

The next day is when police learned about the online threats leading to his arrest again.

Friday, Shack’s bond was set at $50,000.