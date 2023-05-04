Tupelo man arrested, faces 2 counts of sexual battery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is behind bars facing two counts of Sexual Battery.

The latest case began last month when Tupelo police took a report of a suspect having sexual contact with a minor.

Tuesday, Jashawn Clark was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery.

Officers also served Clark with a warrant for another count of the same crime, stemming from a June 2021 case of sexual contact with a minor.

Jashawn Clark was ordered held without bond.

