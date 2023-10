Tupelo man arrested for allegedly using someone else’s debit card

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was arrested for allegedly using a debit card that wasn’t his.

Back in 2021, a victim accidentally left their wallet at a business and Tupelo police said Demond Perkins used the victim’s debit card.

On October 5, Lee County Circuit Court issued a Capias Warrant on Perkins for credit card fraud.

His bond was set at $10,000.

