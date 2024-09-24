Tupelo man arrested for breaking into people’s cars

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Belden man is in the Lee County Jail after police said he was caught getting into the wrong car.

On September 19, Tupelo Police were called to the Timber Ridge Apartments on North Gloster Street for a report of someone breaking into vehicles.

When they got there, officers reported that they saw a suspect actively breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot.

They arrested Donald Delashmit, Junior of Belden.

Delashmit was charged with Burglary of a Vehicle.

His bond has been set at $3,500, and the case will be presented to the next session of the Lee County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X