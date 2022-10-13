Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building.

27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building.

Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed.

The inside of the building was ransacked.

Ballard was arrested at the scene.

His bond was set at $5,000.

