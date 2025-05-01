Tupelo man arrested for dropping off suspicious packages

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is in jail after police said he dropped off suspicious packages, containing pills and other items, at homes in one subdivision.

34-year-old Clark Tidwell is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, transfer of schedule two narcotics, and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.

Residents of the Ridgeway Subdivision reported that suspicious packages were dropped off on their porches. The packages contained pills and various items.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said once the two incidents were reported, the case was wrapped up quickly.

“Within a day, we were able to analyze the drugs and which are schedule two narcotics, and able to identify the subject who left the packages, and within that same day, we made an arrest,” said Quaka.

Tidwell was denied bond. The case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

