Tupelo man arrested for sexual battery in Lee Co.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police make an arrest in connection with a sexual battery case involving an underage victim.

Officers took a report of sexual battery of a minor in July of this year.

The investigation led them to identify 22-year-old Tryderis Edwards as a suspect.

Edwards was spotted in Tupelo October 17 and was arrested.

He was charged with Sexual Battery.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

