Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant.

27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats.

Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats.

Potmesil was arrested the next day.

He’s being held without bond.

The case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter