Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant.
27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats.
Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats.
Potmesil was arrested the next day.
He’s being held without bond.
The case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.
