Tupelo man arrested for violating traffic laws, gun possession

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Careless driving leads to a more serious charge for Tupelo man.

On September 18, Tupelo Police stopped a driver on South Gloster Street after reportedly observing multiple traffic violations.

When officers talked to the driver, Allen Zinn, he told them that there was a gun in the car.

Officers located the weapon.

When they checked the driver’s identification, they discovered Zinn was a convicted felon.

He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

A judge set his bond at $10,000, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.

