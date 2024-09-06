Tupelo man arrested on possession of drugs and stolen firearm

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A safety checkpoint leads Oxford officers to drugs and a stolen gun.

20-year-old Javion Foote of Tupelo is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Oxford police say the vehicle Foote was riding in had a strong smell of drugs.

A search found narcotics in the front passenger side floorboard when Foote was sitting.

Two guns were under the seat as well back on August 31.

One of those guns was reported stolen in Pontotoc.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X