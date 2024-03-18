Tupelo man awaits trial after being arrested for 2023 robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is awaiting trial after being arrested for a 2023 robbery.

Tupelo police arrested Jacquez Rice on a warrant for strong-armed robbery.

The warrant is related to a 2023 case in which a person was robbed using physical force.

Rice was arrested after the victim reported that a man forcibly took his wallet at the Laundry Matt on Ida B. Wells Street.

A judge ordered him to be held without bond until his trial.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X