Tupelo man charged in fatal stabbing of woman on Wednesday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was charged with killing a woman in the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday.

Tupelo police investigators believe Ricky Shumpert stabbed the victim to death.

Officers responded to reports of the stabbing on North Church Street.

That’s where they found the woman with multiple wounds.

She was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center.

Tupelo police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators found Shumpert on the scene. He was also taken to the hospital and then to the Lee County Jail.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Shumpert to be held without bond.

These charges will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

