Tupelo man charged with aggravated assault against his mother
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of hitting his mother in the eye.
Now, 36-year-old Gary Conway was charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence.
Lee County deputies were called to a home on County Road 931 on September 6.
Investigators believe the 57-year-old victim was hit during an argument.
Due to the extent of the injuries to her right eye, Conway received an aggravated assault charge.
In a social media post, the sheriff’s department said due to the incident and Conway’s previous criminal history bond was set at $150,000.