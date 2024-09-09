Tupelo man charged with aggravated assault against his mother

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of hitting his mother in the eye.

Now, 36-year-old Gary Conway was charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Lee County deputies were called to a home on County Road 931 on September 6.

Investigators believe the 57-year-old victim was hit during an argument.

Due to the extent of the injuries to her right eye, Conway received an aggravated assault charge.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s department said due to the incident and Conway’s previous criminal history bond was set at $150,000.

