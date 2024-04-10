Tupelo man charged with burglarizing house on Woodglen Drive

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was arrested after breaking into a home and taking things that didn’t belong to him.

Tupelo police responded to a burglary call on Woodglen Drive in February.

When law enforcement arrived, the property owner told police their home had been broken into and multiple items were stolen.

After further investigation, 23-year-old Omarion Collins was charged with burglary of a dwelling.

Collins is being held on a $10,000 bond.

