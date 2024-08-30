Tupelo man facing charges of commercial burglary after break-in

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Tupelo is facing burglary charges after items were stolen from several businesses over a one-week period.

57-year-old Edward Baker was arrested this past Tuesday.

The investigation began after reports of stolen items from two businesses on South Gloster Street and a job site on Bissell Road in Tupelo. The crimes happened between August 12th and August 19th.

Investigators say several thousand dollars worth of equipment and appliances had been stolen from the businesses.

Baker is charged with 3 counts of Burglary of a Commercial Building.

A municipal judged ordered Baker to be held without bond. The charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury

