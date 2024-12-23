Tupelo man charged with drug possession with intent to distribute

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Surveillance of a home in Tupelo leads narcotics agents and police officers to an arrest.

Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Special Operations team were watching a home on Magazine Street where drug activity was suspected.

During their investigation, they stopped a vehicle leaving the home.

Agents reportedly found a significant amount of Fentanyl in the vehicle during a search.

They arrested the driver, Frederick Ellis, and charged him with Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute.

Ellis’s bond was set at $40,000.

