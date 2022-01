TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of staying at a hotel without a reservation.

36-year-old John Patrick Brown is charged with felony defrauding an innkeeper.

Tupelo police say hotel employees found Brown staying in a vacant hotel room for two nights.

When the staff confronted Brown he allegedly ran from them. That was on January 20th.

Officers were able to find Brown yesterday and arrest him.

Brown’s bond was set at $1,500.