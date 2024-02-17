Tupelo man charged with felony drug, handgun possession

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man has been arrested and charged with felony possession of Marijuana and two handguns.

Tupelo police responded to a call at the Haven Acres area for a reported shots fired.

During their investigation police stopped 20-year-old Tyrese Armstong for a traffic violation.

The traffic stop led to the seizure of a felony amount of marijuana and two handguns.

A bond was set for Armstong.

Police said the firearms found in the traffic stop were unrelated to the gunshots heard in the area.

Now, this is just one of three incidents of gun violence that Tupelo police have responded to over the last week.

The department is reminding the community of the importance of their involvement in these types of investigations.

If you hear gunshots, the department asks you to call 911. If nothing is reported, then police may not know about certain incidents.

