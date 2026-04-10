Tupelo man charged with felony fleeing

TUPELO, Miss., (WCBI) — A Tupelo man has been arrested after he ran from officers after they attempted to make a traffic stop.

According to the Tupelo Police Department’s Facebook post, Earnest Long, Jr., 25, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing.

The incident occurred on November 7, 2025, on Ida B. Wells Street near Enoch Avenue. The posts state they attempted to stop Long, who was traveling in a Black Toyota Camry for an equipment violation.

It states that Long began driving erratically, running stop signs, and continuing to flee.

Long then crashed into another vehicle and ran on foot.

The post states that an investigation led officers to Long.

Long went before Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen, where he was given a $15,000 bond.