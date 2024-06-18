Tupelo man denied bond after weekend shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man has been denied bond after a weekend shooting.

Saturday, Tupelo police were called to the 600 block of Anderson Street.

When they got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries but was expected to recover.

Police identified the man’s brother, Jaquawn Dixon, as the suspect.

He was arrested at the scene.

Dixon was charged with aggravated assault.

A municipal judge ordered him to be held without bond.

