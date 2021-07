CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash in Chickasaw County leaves a Tupelo man dead.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said 55-year-old Donald Fields was driving northbound on Highway 245 when his 2007 white Dodge veered off the road, hit a bridge, and continued down an embankment.

MHP was called to the crash at about 3:20 Thursday afternoon.

Fields was pronounced dead on scene.

The accident is still under investigation.