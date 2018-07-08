A Tupelo Man Drowns At The Beach In Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man drowned in Biloxi, just before midnight Saturday.

Harrison County Deputy Chief Coroner Brian Switzer says the victim is 30-year old Tommie Berry.

- Advertisement -

The Biloxi Police Department responded to a report of a drowning victim on the beach in the area of St. John Avenue and U.S. 90.

Officers found Berry near the shore line.

Investigators say there does not appear to be any foul play, and the investigation is ongoing.

Switzer says Berry was in town with his family on vacation.

His body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy.