Tupelo man faces charges after allegedly biting two police officers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is facing charges for allegedly biting two police officers.

On August 8, Tupelo Police made a traffic stop on North Green Street for an equipment violation.

When officers made the stop, they observed evidence that led them to have probable cause to search the vehicle.

Officers had the driver, Lacarius McCoy, exit the vehicle.

At the time, officers noticed narcotics in McCoy’s pocket.

McCoy allegedly began to destroy evidence, and as officers attempted to detain the suspect, he bit two officers.

McCoy was eventually arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

He has been charged with two counts of Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement officer.

His bond was set at $20,000.

This case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

