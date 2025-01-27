Tupelo man faces charges after shooting into a vehicle

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is facing charges after shooting into a vehicle.

On January 18, Tupelo Police responded to 871 South Green Street, Blu Majik in reference to a physical disturbance.

While investigating, officers were informed a vehicle on the scene had been struck by gunfire.

After further investigation, Randy Zinn was arrested during a traffic stop.

He was charged with shooting into a motor vehicle.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Zinn to be held without bond.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

