Tupelo man faces charges after shooting into a vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is facing charges after shooting into a vehicle.
On January 18, Tupelo Police responded to 871 South Green Street, Blu Majik in reference to a physical disturbance.
While investigating, officers were informed a vehicle on the scene had been struck by gunfire.
After further investigation, Randy Zinn was arrested during a traffic stop.
He was charged with shooting into a motor vehicle.
Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Zinn to be held without bond.
These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.