Tupelo man faces charges in sexual assault case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is facing charges in a sexual assault case.

Tupelo police responded to a reported sexual assault on Carnation Street.

Investigators reportedly identified James Pickler, Jr. of Tupelo as a suspect in that case.

He was arrested on Friday.

Pickler was charged with sexual battery.

He is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

