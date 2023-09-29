Tupelo man faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is in the Lee County jail facing charges of kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence.

The investigation began Sunday when Tupelo police were called to North Green Street about an incident of domestic violence.

After further investigation, they arrested Jermaine Edmond Jr. and charged him with aggravated domestic violence and kidnapping.

Police are releasing few details on the case, but Edmond’s bond was set at $200,000.

At last check, he was still in the Lee County Jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter