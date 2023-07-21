Tupelo man faces drug charges after officers conduct search operation

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is facing serious drug charges after following a search operation.

On July 19, investigators issued a search in the 1600 block of North Madison Street.

An alleged felony amount of Methamphetamine and Marijuana were found including firearms.

Nicolas Whiteside was charged with possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

His bond is set at $10,000.

