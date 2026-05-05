Tupelo man faces more charges after allegedly stealing a car

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is adding more charges to his list after allegedly taking a car that wasn’t his.

On May 3, Tupelo Police responded to Storage Max on Cliff Gookin Boulevard in reference to a stolen vehicle.

The victim told police the suspect took the car from a gated area at the storage facility.

Later on that day, the stolen vehicle was stopped by deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, identified as Jortavious Jones, was arrested for an active warrant through the Tupelo Municipal Court.

Jones was also charged with one count of grand larceny, taking of a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $75,000.

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