Tupelo man faces multiple counts of child sex crime charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is facing child sex crime charges.

38-year-old Travis Lamar Judon was charged with four counts of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 18 and one count of fondling.

Tupelo police said Judon was in a position of authority but are not releasing specifics about that alleged relationship.

Investigators did say the case started earlier this year.

Judon was given a $25,000 bond and he is awaiting trial.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter