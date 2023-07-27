Tupelo man faces several charges after apartment complex shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is facing several charges after a shooting at an apartment complex.

23-year-old Keenan Myles was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into a motor vehicle.

Tupelo officers were called to The Oaks Apartments on Tuesday about gunfire.

In a press release, TPD said evidence was gathered and officers talked to witnesses at the scene.

Myles was arrested a short time later.

He is being held without bond.

