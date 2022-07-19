Tupelo man identified as the victim in Lee County homicide

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man from Tupelo has been identified as the victim in a Lee County homicide.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says his name is Jeremiah Flakes. He was 21. His body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab.

A report of a vehicle in a ditch led Lee County Sheriff’s investigators to the homicide case.

Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a vehicle in a ditch off of County Road 14-38.

When they got to the scene, they found a man dead in the vehicle.

Deputies immediately began to collect evidence and process the scene.

They found that an incident had occurred at a home down the road from where the vehicle was found.

The death is now being investigated as a homicide.