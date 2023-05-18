Tupelo man indicted on sexual battery charge in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of a child sex crime in Columbus.
44-year-old Thomas White was indicted on a sexual battery charge.
Prosecutors said the alleged incidents happened between December 2019 and March 2020 with a child under the age of 14.
White was arrested in Tupelo.
Columbus police investigated the case.
A trial date has not been set.
White was released on bond.
