Tupelo man indicted on sexual battery charge in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of a child sex crime in Columbus.

44-year-old Thomas White was indicted on a sexual battery charge.

Prosecutors said the alleged incidents happened between December 2019 and March 2020 with a child under the age of 14.

White was arrested in Tupelo.

Columbus police investigated the case.

A trial date has not been set.

White was released on bond.

