Tupelo man is arrested after a traffic stop for multiple charges

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – On July 3, Tupelo Police Department Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Thomas Street.

During the stop, Martinas Cummings, 51, was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On July 5, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Sumner set the bond at $3,500.

