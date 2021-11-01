Tupelo man is behind bars after a Halloween morning shooting

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is behind bars after a Halloween morning shooting.

Lee County Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the Green Tee area.

There they found one person had been shot multiple times. That person was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

Deputies arrested a suspect, Anthony Maruis Thomas, at a home near the shooting scene.

They also reportedly found narcotics and several guns at the home.

Thomas is charged with Aggravated Assault.

His bond is set at 25,000 dollars.