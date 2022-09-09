TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is in jail accused of attacking his own grandmother.

On Thursday night, Tupelo Police were called to Millsap Street for a disturbance.

When they arrived, officers reportedly heard a fight in progress and had to make an emergency entry.

Police say Keith Eugene Williams was attacking his 88-year-old grandmother.

Williams was arrested.

The victim was taken to NMMC for treatment.

Williams was booked on 4 outstanding misdemeanor warrants, and for Domestic Violence Assault.

After an investigation by Tupelo Police and Adult Protective Services, Williams was charged with the Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.

He was denied bond.