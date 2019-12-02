Tupelo man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man will be sentenced next year following his plea Monday to federal child pornography charges.

Shane Ingellis, 32, of Tupelo, pled guilty to possession of images showing minors engaged in sexual conduct. The plea was to count two of the two-count federal indictment.

The case started in May when Tupelo police arrested Ingellis for possession of child pornography.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a quarter-million-dollar fine when he is sentenced.