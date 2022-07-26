TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man pleads guilty to robbing a bank in his hometown.

56-year-old Jasper Wagner entered the plea in Northern District Federal Court Tuesday.

Wagner robbed the West Main Branch of Community Bank in Tupelo on April 6th this year.

He was arrested a few hours later in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds, Alabama.

Wagner has previous convictions for robbing seven banks in Knoxville, Tennessee in 2002, as well as 3 counts of bank robbery in the Northern District of Mississippi in 2013.

Wagner will be sentenced on November first.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.