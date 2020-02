TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo native and former Mississippi state football player hasn’t been seen or heard from since January.

PJ Jones has not contacted family since January 20.

Jones is 6’3 and 300 pounds. He was last seen in the Indian Hills/Barnes Crossing Area.

Jones could possibly be suffering from an undisclosed medical condition.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Tupelo Police Department or Crimestoppers.