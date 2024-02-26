Tupelo man reportedly breaks into house, assaults people inside

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man faces a burglary charge after reportedly breaking into a home and assaulting individuals who were there.

Tupelo police were called to a home on Oak Leaf Lane.

The property owner told officers that a man who was not supposed to be on the property by court order had broken into the home and assaulted people inside.

While officers were talking to the property owner, the suspect, Ramon Estrada, came back to the home.

He was immediately arrested on a number of misdemeanor charges.

After further investigation, Estrada was also charged with burglary of a dwelling.

A judge ordered him to be held without bond.

