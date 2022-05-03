Tupelo man sentenced to over 21 years for drugs and firearms conviction

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is sentenced to over 21 years in prison for drug and gun-related charges.

Samuel Wilson III’s conviction is followed after a trial in December of conspiring with members of a drug trafficking organization led by Jeremy Mairidith to sell and distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern Mississippi District.

Wilson was also convicted of being a convicted felon in possession of two firearms.

Wilson is one of nine defendants convicted for his role in the drug trafficking organization.

Agencies involved in the investigation include the following:

“The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and FBI Jackson Division’s Oxford Resident Agency investigated the case as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and Project Safe Neighborhoods programs in partnership with state and local law enforcement. Multiple agencies played critical roles in the investigation, including the Tupelo Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, DEA, Corinth Police Department, Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, United States Postal Inspection Service, Mississippi Department of Corrections and the United States Marshals Service.”