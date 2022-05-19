Tupelo man to spend over 16 years in federal prison

A Tupelo man will spend over 16 years in federal prison for his part in a drug trafficking operation.

40-year-old Jeremy K. Mairidith pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Marijuana in November in Federal Court in Oxford.

Today, Judge Michael Mills sentenced Mairidith to 200 months in federal prison. That’s just over 16 and a half years.

Court documents describe Mairidith as the leader of the drug trafficking organization

Mairidith was one of nine defendants convicted for his role in the drug trafficking organization.

Several local, state, and Federal agencies were involved in the investigation.