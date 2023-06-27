Tupelo man turns himself after allegedly hitting 2 people with car in May

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man allegedly hit two people with his car in May and he turned himself in this week.

On May 10, TPD officers arrived at Monument Drive about the incident.

The victims said Quitavis Rogers intentionally tried to strike them with his vehicle.

Later in the month, Rogers was charged with aggravated assault and issued an arrest warrant.

Rogers turned himself in on Monday.

His bond is set at $20,000.

