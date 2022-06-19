Tupelo man turns himself in after alleged hit and run crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-Tupelo Police are investigating a vehicle versus bicycle hit and run crash. Friday night, Timothy Best allegedly left the scene of a crash on Briar Ridge Road that sent another man who was riding the bicycle to the hospital, according to investigators.

The victim later died of his injuries after being taken to NMMC. Best turned himself to Tupelo Officers at the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

He has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death. Best’s bond is set at $100 thousand.

More charges are possible.