Tupelo Mayor candidate charged with simple assault in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A challenger for Tupelo mayor has been charged with simple assault in connection with an incident that occurred this weekend.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said 56-year-old Rob Chambers was accused of kicking a 13-year-old in the groin after the teenager approached his home in Tupelo, rang the doorbell, knocked on the door, and ran off.

Sheriff Johnson said Chambers was waiting outside after a similar incident had occurred a few hours earlier. Sheriff Johnson said a teen who was driving a side-by-side, videotaped the altercation. The parents of the juvenile who was assaulted filed a report with the Sheriff’s office.

Chambers turned himself in and was released on a $600 bond for the simple assault charge.

In a social media post this weekend, Chambers claimed the incident was meant to harass him because he recently filed to run against Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan in the Republican primary.

“Despite statements on social media, there is no evidence this incident was the result of political motivation or intimidation,” said Johnson.

Chambers released a statement saying in part, “It is a sad day in Tupelo when masked and unidentifiable individuals storm your house, threatening the safety and well-being of your wife and 13-year-old daughter, and you can’t defend your own family And property without being charged with a crime yourself? This has got to stop.” Rob Chambers for Mayor.

Sheriff Johnson said any potential charges against the minors would be handled in youth court.

