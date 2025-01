Tupelo Mayor declares a state of emergency

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Mayor Todd Jordan has declared a state of emergency for the city of Tupelo beginning at 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

City offices will be closed until the emergency is lifted.

The city’s emergency services will continue normal operations and Public Works employees will be working to clear and treat city streets.

