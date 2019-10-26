Tupelo Mayor signs Proclamation of Local Emergency and Declaration

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE)

For immediate release from the City of Tupelo:

Mayor Jason Shelton has signed a Proclamation of Local Emergency and Declaration of the City of Tupelo, Mississippi a Disaster Area as the result of thunderstorms and straight line winds on October 26, 2019. Captain Jason Cross of the Tupelo Fire Department has been designated as Coordinator of Emergency Response, with Ben Logan designated as Administrator of the Disaster Relief Effort.

The City of Tupelo is served by two electric utilities—Tupelo Water & Light and Tombigbee Electric Power Association. TW&L has restored the main substation and main sources of power, however approximately 25 poles are still down. As a result, there are still areas served by TW&L which are without power. Crews are working and all power is expected to be restored tomorrow. TEPA still has thousands without power, and crews are working as quickly as possible to restore. Both TW&L and TEPA are aware of all location outages and ask that you refrain from calling. In addition, only emergencies should be called to 911.

We understand that this is a terrible inconvenience to those without power tonight. We ask for your continued patience and understanding as crews from TW&L and TEPA are working diligently to restore power to all customers.

To our first responders, all Tupelo departments, and our citizens who rolled up their sleeves to help their neighbors, we thank you. We will continue clean up tomorrow.

