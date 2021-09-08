Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan And His Administration Propose $39.9 Million Budget For Upcoming Fiscal Year

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – “Everything is looking good, this is the biggest budget we’ve ever had, there’s two things there, one is revenues are good, but expenditures are also up,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan.

Along with an increase in goods and materials, including fuel, the proposed budget reflects some changes at city hall.

“We moved payroll from finance down to human resources, we thought that was important,” Mayor Jordan said.

Another change will involve separating streets and drainage, both are in public works, with one supervisor. A new supervisor will be hired to tackle recurring drainage issues.

“If we have a separate crew we can do a lot in house, that will help, we have so many projects and drainage will be one of those that you see, when it rains and floods,” he said.

The police department’s proposed budget is 11 and a half million dollars, while the fire department’s comes in at 7 point one million dollars.

Jordan says there are grants available for equipment, uniforms, and training.

This proposed budget does not call for a tax increase.

Overall, the mayor believes crafting the city’s spending has been a smooth process.

“I think it’s going good, kind of what I expected, on a bigger scale from the county,” Mayor Jordan said.

The budget has to be approved by next week. After that, two things high on Mayor Jordan’s agenda, the search for a new fire chief and a new police chief.

The Tupelo City Council will meet next Wednesday morning to formally adopt the budget.